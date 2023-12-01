Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Cut to C$65.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$73.00 to C$65.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TECK.B. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Eight Capital lowered their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$63.88.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TECK.B

Teck Resources Trading Up 2.9 %

About Teck Resources

Shares of TSE TECK.B traded up C$1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$52.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 794,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,986. Teck Resources has a one year low of C$44.70 and a one year high of C$66.04. The stock has a market cap of C$26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$52.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$54.31.

(Get Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.