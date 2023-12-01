Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Cut to C$65.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$73.00 to C$65.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.62% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also commented on TECK.B. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Eight Capital lowered their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$63.88.
Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.
