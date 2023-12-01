Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Tel-Instrument Electronics Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TIKK remained flat at $1.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.19. Tel-Instrument Electronics has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $2.50.

Get Tel-Instrument Electronics alerts:

Tel-Instrument Electronics (OTCMKTS:TIKK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Tel-Instrument Electronics had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $1.57 million during the quarter.

About Tel-Instrument Electronics

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells avionics test and measurement instruments for the commercial air transport, general aviation, and government/military aerospace and defense markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Avionics Government and Avionics Commercial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tel-Instrument Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tel-Instrument Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.