Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 874,000 shares, a growth of 52.3% from the October 31st total of 574,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 401,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Telos

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLS. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Telos during the first quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Telos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Telos in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Telos by 119.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Telos alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Telos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Telos from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Telos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2.75 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Telos Stock Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ TLS traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $4.25. The company had a trading volume of 372,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,295. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average of $2.60. Telos has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.89 million, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.19.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.15. Telos had a negative net margin of 27.46% and a negative return on equity of 25.97%. The firm had revenue of $36.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.07 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Telos will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Telos

(Get Free Report)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.