Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Short Interest Down 24.5% in November

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,114,300 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the October 31st total of 9,424,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,354,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TCEHY shares. Investec upgraded Tencent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays upgraded Tencent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

Get Tencent alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TCEHY

Tencent Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TCEHY traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.62. 2,281,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,511,380. Tencent has a 52 week low of $36.13 and a 52 week high of $52.88. The firm has a market cap of $395.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.35.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Tencent had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $21.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.28 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Tencent will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tencent

(Get Free Report)

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers value-added services (VAS), online advertising, fintech, and business services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. The company's consumers business provides communication and services, such as instant messaging and social network; digital content including online games, videos, live streaming, news, music, and literature; fintech services, which includes mobile payment, wealth management, loans, and securities trading; and various tools, such as network security management, browser, navigation, application management, email, etc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.