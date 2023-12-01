Terra Classic (LUNC) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $817.95 Million

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. Terra Classic has a total market capitalization of $817.95 million and $332.77 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded 89.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002069 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001346 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001529 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Terra Classic Coin Profile

Terra Classic (LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,824,268,997,427 coins and its circulating supply is 5,801,356,875,776 coins. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LUNC, previously Luna, is the original token of the Terra blockchain, renamed Terra Classic after governance proposal 1623 by the Terra community, following the UST depegging event. This original chain, with disabled market swaps (mint/burn function), is represented by LUNC. It serves as the native staking asset in the Terra Classic network, securing its Proof of Stake (PoS) system and facilitating governance participation. Despite the creation of a new Terra chain, LUNC remains functional within the Terra Classic ecosystem, acting as collateral for its stablecoins and earning transaction fee rewards. The development of LUNC, as part of the broader Terra blockchain ecosystem, was heavily influenced by the Terra community, especially post-UST depegging, through key governance decisions and rebranding initiatives. Terra, the ecosystem’s founding platform, was co-created by Do Kwon and Daniel Shin, marking a significant collaboration in the cryptocurrency world.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

