Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Short Interest Update

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 124.3% from the October 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ TCBIO traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.59. The company had a trading volume of 34,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,397. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.24 and its 200 day moving average is $18.03.

Texas Capital Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.3594 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

