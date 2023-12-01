Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Short Interest Update

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 124.3% from the October 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Up 1.9 %
NASDAQ TCBIO traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.59. The company had a trading volume of 34,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,397. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.24 and its 200 day moving average is $18.03.
Texas Capital Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.3594 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%.
About Texas Capital Bancshares
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Texas Capital Bancshares
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Energy traders: A rebound is coming
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Retail sector resurgence: optimism grows for holiday momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.