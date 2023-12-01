Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS) Short Interest Up 37.5% in November

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the October 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Kraig Yarbrough sold 10,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $125,550.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,808.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Community Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Community Bancshares by 31.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 144,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 34,400 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Community Bancshares by 117.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 54,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 29,485 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Texas Community Bancshares by 9.4% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Community Bancshares by 3.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Community Bancshares Price Performance

TCBS stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.30. 1,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,462. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.62 and its 200 day moving average is $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Texas Community Bancshares has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $15.84.

Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.44 million for the quarter. Texas Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 0.04%.

Texas Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%.

Texas Community Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

