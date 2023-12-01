Tezos Price Up 1.9% Over Last 7 Days (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 1st. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00002181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a market capitalization of $812.91 million and approximately $17.52 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002065 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001341 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001518 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 982,910,467 coins and its circulating supply is 961,923,177 coins. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

