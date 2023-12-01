Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 439,100 shares, an increase of 33.8% from the October 31st total of 328,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Tgs Asa Price Performance

TGSNF stock remained flat at $12.91 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 70 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,733. Tgs Asa has a fifty-two week low of $12.49 and a fifty-two week high of $15.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.84.

Get Tgs Asa alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DNB Markets downgraded Tgs Asa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th.

About Tgs Asa

(Get Free Report)

TGS ASA provides geoscience data products and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical data, including multi-client seismic data; geological data comprising well data products, and interpretive studies and services; and interpretation products and data integration solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tgs Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tgs Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.