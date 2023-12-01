The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Sold by Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lowered its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,297 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $8,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 457,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,981,000 after purchasing an additional 163,118 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 91,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 9,066 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,970,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,662,000 after purchasing an additional 22,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 14,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. 43.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

Shares of BNS stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.86. The stock had a trading volume of 530,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.35 and its 200 day moving average is $46.76. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $39.79 and a twelve month high of $55.91.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 10.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.7773 per share. This represents a $3.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BNS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

