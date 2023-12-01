The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Hillman Capital Management Inc.

Hillman Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,196 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Boeing makes up 2.9% of Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $8,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,950,526 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,636,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,272 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1,071.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,592,100 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $550,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 175,431.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,141,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $452,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 599.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,522,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $321,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet raised Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.71.

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $233.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,137,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,631,221. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.77. The stock has a market cap of $141.55 billion, a PE ratio of -49.28 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $172.85 and a 1-year high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($6.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

