The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Price Target Raised to $71.00

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 13.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DSGX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.86.

Shares of DSGX stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.97. 139,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,202. The Descartes Systems Group has a one year low of $64.91 and a one year high of $82.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.58 and a beta of 1.00.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $143.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,948,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $762,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,084 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,717,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,541,000. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 60.6% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,585,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,381,000 after buying an additional 975,727 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,482,000. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

