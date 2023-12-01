The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Shares Gap Down to $22.31

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.31, but opened at $21.76. The Hackett Group shares last traded at $22.41, with a volume of 16,158 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Hackett Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research increased their target price on The Hackett Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

The Hackett Group Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $611.81 million, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.41.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 50.06% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $74.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.55 million. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hackett Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 85,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions. It offers Hackett Connect, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

