The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) Short Interest Update

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 447,000 shares, an increase of 91.3% from the October 31st total of 233,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 245,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Oncology Institute

In other news, Director Brad Hively sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 697,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,425.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oncology Institute

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Oncology Institute by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 838,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after acquiring an additional 395,977 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. 23.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oncology Institute Trading Down 10.5 %

NASDAQ:TOI traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.53. 438,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,622. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.83. Oncology Institute has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $2.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $82.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.66 million. Oncology Institute had a negative net margin of 23.82% and a negative return on equity of 61.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oncology Institute will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Oncology Institute

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusions, and patient support services.

