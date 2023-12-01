The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIW) Short Interest Down 38.5% in November

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 38.5% from the October 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Oncology Institute Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TOIIW traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,586. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.09. Oncology Institute has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.37.
Oncology Institute Company Profile
