The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIW) Short Interest Down 38.5% in November

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 38.5% from the October 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Oncology Institute Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TOIIW traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,586. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.09. Oncology Institute has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.37.

Oncology Institute Company Profile

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants for cancer patients.

