The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,153.00

Shares of The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,153 ($14.56) and last traded at GBX 1,152 ($14.55), with a volume of 1713787 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,130.50 ($14.28).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut The Sage Group to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 970 ($12.25) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 1,150 ($14.53) to GBX 1,300 ($16.42) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.42) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.89) to GBX 1,250 ($15.79) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,033.33 ($13.05).

The Sage Group Stock Performance

The Sage Group Increases Dividend

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,006.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 951.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5,757.50, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.50.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.75 ($0.16) per share. This represents a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $6.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. The Sage Group’s payout ratio is presently 9,500.00%.

The Sage Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

