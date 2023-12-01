The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Matrix Private Capital Group LLC

Matrix Private Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,444 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the period. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.95.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,481,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,173,345. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $118.18. The company has a market cap of $168.72 billion, a PE ratio of 72.41, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

