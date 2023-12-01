Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP) Short Interest Update

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the October 31st total of 1,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 347. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day moving average of $10.20.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services industry. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

