TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCWW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCWW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 30.2% from the October 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TMC the metals Price Performance

NASDAQ:TMCWW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.15. 31,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,063. TMC the metals has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.15.

