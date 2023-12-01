Tobu Railway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TBURF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tobu Railway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TBURF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 938,800 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the October 31st total of 738,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Tobu Railway Stock Performance

Shares of TBURF remained flat at $22.03 during trading hours on Friday. 90 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575. Tobu Railway has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $22.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.03.

About Tobu Railway

Tobu Railway Co, Ltd. engages in the transportation business in Japan. It operates through five segments: Transportation Business, Leisure Business, Real Estate Business, Distribution Business, and Other Business. The company is involved in the general transportation business by railroad, tramway, and cableway, as well as car transportation business.

