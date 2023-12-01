Tobu Railway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TBURF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tobu Railway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TBURF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 938,800 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the October 31st total of 738,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Tobu Railway Stock Performance
Shares of TBURF remained flat at $22.03 during trading hours on Friday. 90 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575. Tobu Railway has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $22.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.03.
About Tobu Railway
