Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) Short Interest Update

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the October 31st total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Top Ships

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Top Ships during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Top Ships during the second quarter worth $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Top Ships by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 49,974 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Top Ships in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Top Ships by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 55,555 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 22,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Top Ships from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Top Ships Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of TOPS stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.64. The company had a trading volume of 87,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.23. Top Ships has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $71.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.08 and a 200 day moving average of $8.61.

Top Ships Company Profile

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2022, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 1,435,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of one 50,000 dwt product/chemical tanker, five 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, two 300,000 dwt very large crude carriers, and two 50,000 dwt product tankers.

