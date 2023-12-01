TowneBank (TOWN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on January 12th

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

TowneBank has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. TowneBank has a dividend payout ratio of 49.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TowneBank to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.8%.

TOWN stock traded up $1.01 on Friday, reaching $27.27. 45,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,162. TowneBank has a 12 month low of $21.22 and a 12 month high of $32.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. TowneBank had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $242.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.91 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TOWN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens began coverage on shares of TowneBank in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on shares of TowneBank in a research note on Friday, August 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in TowneBank by 230.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in TowneBank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in TowneBank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in TowneBank by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

