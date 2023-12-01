TowneBank (TOWN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on January 12th

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.
TowneBank has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. TowneBank has a dividend payout ratio of 49.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TowneBank to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.8%.
TowneBank Stock Performance
TOWN stock traded up $1.01 on Friday, reaching $27.27. 45,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,162. TowneBank has a 12 month low of $21.22 and a 12 month high of $32.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TOWN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens began coverage on shares of TowneBank in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on shares of TowneBank in a research note on Friday, August 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.
Institutional Trading of TowneBank
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in TowneBank by 230.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in TowneBank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in TowneBank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in TowneBank by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
TowneBank Company Profile
TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
