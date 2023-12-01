TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Short Interest Update

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a growth of 53.4% from the October 31st total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. 40.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TCON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 20th.
Shares of NASDAQ TCON traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,034,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,751. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average of $0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.21. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $2.19.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.
