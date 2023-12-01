TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Short Interest Update

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a growth of 53.4% from the October 31st total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of TRACON Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. 40.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TCON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 20th.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCON traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,034,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,751. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average of $0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.21. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $2.19.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.

