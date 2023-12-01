Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Short Interest Update

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the October 31st total of 81,300 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 132,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelzoo news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 50,000 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $459,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,683,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,177,302.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 913,624 shares of company stock valued at $6,930,257 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelzoo alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelzoo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TZOO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Travelzoo by 214.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Travelzoo in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Travelzoo in the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Travelzoo in the second quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Travelzoo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com lowered Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Travelzoo

Travelzoo Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ TZOO traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,314. Travelzoo has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $10.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.42 million, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.04 and a 200 day moving average of $7.65.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Travelzoo had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 147.61%. The company had revenue of $20.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.58 million. On average, analysts predict that Travelzoo will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Travelzoo

(Get Free Report)

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that engages in the provision of travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses worldwide. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter, standalone Travelzoo emails, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.