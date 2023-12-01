Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 246,200 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the October 31st total of 299,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tremor International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Tremor International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tremor International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tremor International by 93.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 83,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 40,246 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tremor International during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,409,000. 7.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TRMR traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,163. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.20. The firm has a market cap of $264.51 million, a P/E ratio of -26.43 and a beta of 1.78. Tremor International has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $8.59.

TRMR has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Tremor International from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Tremor International from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Tremor International from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Tremor International from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Tremor International in a report on Friday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.90.

Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

