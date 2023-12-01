Trio Petroleum Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET) Short Interest Down 64.6% in November

Trio Petroleum Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 209,200 shares, a drop of 64.6% from the October 31st total of 590,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trio Petroleum

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trio Petroleum stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trio Petroleum Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Trio Petroleum as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.35% of the company’s stock.

Trio Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TPET traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.33. 161,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,829. Trio Petroleum has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $3.00.

About Trio Petroleum

Trio Petroleum ( NYSEAMERICAN:TPET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

Trio Petroleum Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company. The company owns an 85.75% working interest in the approximately 9,300-acre South Salinas project located in Monterey, California. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% working interest in the Union Avenue Field located in Bakersfield, California.

