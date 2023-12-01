Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,540,000 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the October 31st total of 11,150,000 shares. Approximately 8.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRIP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tripadvisor in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.56.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRIP

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 1,227.3% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,699 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Tripadvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tripadvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Tripadvisor by 1,581.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,068 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Tripadvisor in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.10. 2,204,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,548,878. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.61 and a beta of 1.43. Tripadvisor has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $27.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.38.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.01 million. Tripadvisor had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. Analysts predict that Tripadvisor will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

Featured Articles

