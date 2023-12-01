trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Short Interest Update

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,400 shares, a drop of 58.4% from the October 31st total of 255,800 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 105,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

trivago Stock Performance

Shares of trivago stock remained flat at $2.35 during trading on Friday. 214,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,334. trivago has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $10.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.60 and its 200-day moving average is $5.57.

Get trivago alerts:

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $171.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.89 million. trivago had a negative net margin of 32.10% and a positive return on equity of 8.90%. Analysts predict that trivago will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

trivago Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $2.8138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th.

TRVG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 25th. DA Davidson cut their price target on trivago from $6.75 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on trivago from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of trivago from $6.25 to $5.80 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, trivago presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TRVG

Institutional Investors Weigh In On trivago

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in trivago in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of trivago by 11,846.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 11,846 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of trivago during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of trivago by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of trivago by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 17,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

trivago Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides travel search for different types of accommodations, such as hotels, vacation rentals, and private apartments; and enable advertiser access through website and apps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.