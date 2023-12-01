TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $9.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 million. TRX Gold had a negative return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 9.55%.

TRX Gold Price Performance

Shares of TRX Gold stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.41. 73,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,177. TRX Gold has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.14 million, a P/E ratio of -40.01 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TRX Gold

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in TRX Gold by 51.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 995,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 339,930 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in TRX Gold in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in TRX Gold by 211.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 109,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74,338 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in TRX Gold by 493.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 211,523 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of TRX Gold by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 29,575 shares during the period. 1.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TRX Gold in a research note on Saturday, November 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About TRX Gold

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

