TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) Short Interest Update

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the October 31st total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in TuanChe in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in TuanChe by 10.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in TuanChe in the third quarter worth about $849,000. 8.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TuanChe Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.28. 20,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,673. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.49. TuanChe has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $1.08.

TuanChe Company Profile

TuanChe Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel automotive marketplace in China and internationally. It organizes auto shows and special promotion events; and provides integrated marketing solutions to industry customers, which include automakers, franchised dealerships, secondary dealers, and automotive service providers, as well as enable interactions between participants on both sides of a potential transaction.

