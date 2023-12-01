Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Gap Down to $2.22

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.22, but opened at $2.17. Tuya shares last traded at $2.16, with a volume of 72,412 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Tuya from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2.70 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Tuya Stock Up 1.8 %

Institutional Trading of Tuya

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -17.08 and a beta of -0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.71.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Tuya by 29.3% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,902 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Tuya by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 33,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Tuya by 66.7% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,996 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tuya by 4.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 11,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Tuya by 71.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 12,155 shares during the last quarter. 5.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tuya

Tuya Inc offers Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides IoT platform-as-a-service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

Further Reading

