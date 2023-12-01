UBS Group Boosts AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Price Target to $46.00

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at UBS Group from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on APP. Citigroup lifted their price target on AppLovin from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on AppLovin from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on AppLovin from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.88.

Shares of APP traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $38.23. 1,496,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,856,438. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 127.43, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.80. AppLovin has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $45.10.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. AppLovin had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $864.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.43 million. On average, analysts forecast that AppLovin will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AppLovin news, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $221,568.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $221,568.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $11,613,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 7,351,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,574,474.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,157,619 shares of company stock worth $46,591,335 in the last quarter. 12.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AppLovin by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,387,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,232 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin during the first quarter worth approximately $217,358,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AppLovin by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,335,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,479,000 after acquiring an additional 195,030 shares in the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AppLovin by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AppLovin by 3.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,040,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,630,000 after acquiring an additional 144,035 shares in the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

