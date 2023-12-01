Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $14.98

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.98 and last traded at $14.80, with a volume of 579625 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Udemy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Udemy in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Udemy from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Udemy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Udemy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.88.

Udemy Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.64.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. Udemy had a negative net margin of 19.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.14%. The firm had revenue of $184.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $157,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,755,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,447,551.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $157,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,755,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,447,551.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 10,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $149,081.37. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 356,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,952,229.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,332 shares of company stock worth $1,379,424 over the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Udemy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd raised its position in Udemy by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 8,593,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,877,000 after purchasing an additional 855,400 shares during the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP increased its stake in Udemy by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 6,450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,954,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. NVP Associates LLC acquired a new position in Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at $65,721,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Udemy by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,424,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,580,000 after buying an additional 797,005 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Udemy by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,311,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,991,000 after buying an additional 922,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

About Udemy

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 59 million learners with access to approximately 2,00,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

