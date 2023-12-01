Unio Capital LLC Has $7.31 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Unio Capital LLC grew its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,609 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 3.7% of Unio Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Unio Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Danaher by 100,144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $284,233,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,126,676 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after buying an additional 23,262,904 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,057,164,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,997,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,439,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 20.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,029,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,366,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,625 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently weighed in on DHR. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Danaher from $265.92 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.73.
Danaher Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $221.25. 582,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,923,723. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.81. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $281.54.
Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Danaher Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.62%.
Danaher Company Profile
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Danaher
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Energy traders: A rebound is coming
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Retail sector resurgence: optimism grows for holiday momentum
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- NetApp stock is about to hit 20-year highs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.