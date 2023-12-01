Unio Capital LLC Reduces Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Unio Capital LLC lowered its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Unio Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,161,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,749,269,000 after acquiring an additional 440,286 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,152,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,813,873,000 after acquiring an additional 404,379 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,952,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,046,000 after acquiring an additional 907,917 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AbbVie by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,311,000 after buying an additional 4,785,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 89,097.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,514,000 after buying an additional 29,170,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABBV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.94.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.92. 1,252,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,484,204. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $168.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.48.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.19%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

