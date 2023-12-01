Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) Short Interest Down 50.2% in November

Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decrease of 50.2% from the October 31st total of 22,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 14,861 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in Union Bankshares by 4.3% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 42,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Union Bankshares by 3.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNB shares. StockNews.com downgraded Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet raised Union Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th.

Union Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of UNB traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,128. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.79 million, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.74. Union Bankshares has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $29.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.39.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 20.70%.

Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Saturday, October 28th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.60%.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

