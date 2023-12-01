Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Short Interest Update

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,600 shares, an increase of 38.7% from the October 31st total of 30,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Unity Bancorp by 376.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Unity Bancorp by 221,600.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 148.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 224.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. 47.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Bancorp Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ UNTY traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.95. The stock had a trading volume of 16,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,956. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Unity Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $29.20. The company has a market capitalization of $281.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.33.

Unity Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Unity Bancorp ( NASDAQ:UNTY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $39.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.05 million. On average, analysts predict that Unity Bancorp will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unity Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Further Reading

