UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Gap Down to $4.44

Shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.44, but opened at $4.34. UP Fintech shares last traded at $4.36, with a volume of 140,725 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
TIGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of UP Fintech from $2.84 to $3.17 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of UP Fintech from $6.32 to $7.37 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of UP Fintech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.
UP Fintech Trading Down 0.5 %
UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $66.06 million during the quarter. UP Fintech had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 7.74%.
Institutional Trading of UP Fintech
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,886,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in UP Fintech in the 3rd quarter worth about $424,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in UP Fintech by 127.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 9,738 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in UP Fintech in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,071,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in UP Fintech in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,896,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.93% of the company’s stock.
UP Fintech Company Profile
UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.
