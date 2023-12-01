US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:OBIL)

US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:OBIL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.2176 per share on Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st.

US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OBIL traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.85. The stock had a trading volume of 34,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,444. US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $49.66 and a 12 month high of $50.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.85.

Institutional Trading of US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:OBIL – Free Report) by 118.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,462 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF Company Profile

The US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (OBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 1-Year Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 12-month US Treasury bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 12-month tenor on the yield curve OBIL was launched on Nov 15, 2022 and is managed by F/m Investments.

