US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the October 31st total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:UTWO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,061. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.11. US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF has a 1 year low of $47.67 and a 1 year high of $49.56.
US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a $0.194 dividend. This is a boost from US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF
About US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF
The US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (UTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 2 Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 2-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 2-year tenor on the yield curve.
Featured Stories
