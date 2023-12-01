US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the October 31st total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:UTWO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,061. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.11. US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF has a 1 year low of $47.67 and a 1 year high of $49.56.

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a $0.194 dividend. This is a boost from US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF

About US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF stock. F M Investments LLC grew its position in US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF ( NASDAQ:UTWO Free Report ) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. F M Investments LLC owned about 0.18% of US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (UTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 2 Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 2-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 2-year tenor on the yield curve.

