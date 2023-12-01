US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL) Announces Dividend of $0.22

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.221 per share on Tuesday, December 5th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TBIL stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,342,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,565. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.98 and a 200-day moving average of $49.98. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $49.83 and a twelve month high of $50.10.

Institutional Trading of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 136.8% during the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,345,000.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Company Profile

The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.

