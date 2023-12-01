US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:UTHY)

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.1569 per share on Tuesday, December 5th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st.

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of UTHY stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137. US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $39.96 and a 52-week high of $52.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.62.

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF Company Profile

The US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (UTHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 30-year US Treasury bond. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 30-year tenor on the yield curve.

