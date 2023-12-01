US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UFIV) Short Interest Update

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UFIV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the October 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ UFIV traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $48.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,824 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.72 and a 200-day moving average of $48.43. US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF has a 12-month low of $47.05 and a 12-month high of $50.83.

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. This is a positive change from US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

About US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF

The US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (UFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 5-Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 5-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 5-year tenor on the yield curve.

