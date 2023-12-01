US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:USVN) Plans $0.19 Dividend

US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:USVN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.1876 per share on Tuesday, December 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st.

US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ USVN traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.88. 2,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF has a 52-week low of $45.87 and a 52-week high of $50.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.78 and its 200-day moving average is $47.92.

About US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF

The US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF (USVN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 7-Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 7-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 7-year tenor on the yield curve.

