Van Den Berg Management I Inc. Acquires 135 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.21. 2,788,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,175,427. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $94.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.