Van Den Berg Management I Inc. Acquires 3,104 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,991 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 2.4% of Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 97,298.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 654,605,268 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $77,924,211,000 after buying an additional 653,933,180 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,193,000 after buying an additional 24,566,978 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,020,000 after buying an additional 3,929,586 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,330,211.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,246.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,061 shares of company stock worth $5,780,038. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.81. 1,671,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,097,468. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $139.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $144.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.97.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.84%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $129.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.85.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

