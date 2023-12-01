Van Den Berg Management I Inc. Boosts Holdings in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. owned about 0.06% of DigitalOcean worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 2nd quarter worth about $461,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean in the first quarter worth about $965,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 102.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,999 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the second quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 748,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,329,000 after purchasing an additional 9,082 shares in the last quarter. 56.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at DigitalOcean

In related news, Director Warren Jenson acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.74 per share, with a total value of $102,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,367.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 20,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $518,922.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,723,688.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Warren Jenson purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.74 per share, with a total value of $102,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,632 shares in the company, valued at $402,367.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 208,969 shares of company stock valued at $5,822,400. 4.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DigitalOcean Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCN traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.55. 472,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597,164. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -117.46, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.42. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $51.69.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.12. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $177.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.57 million. On average, research analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DigitalOcean from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on DigitalOcean from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.10.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

