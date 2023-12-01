Van Den Berg Management I Inc. Buys New Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,880,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 32.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,988,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693,256 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,665,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,173,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter worth approximately $41,499,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vertiv stock traded up $1.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.35. The stock had a trading volume of 4,189,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,252,982. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.16. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 67.03 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $11.95 and a 12 month high of $45.94.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.54%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

In related news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $375,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,955,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,320,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $375,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,955,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,320,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Scott Cripps sold 36,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $1,385,227.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

