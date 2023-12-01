Van Den Berg Management I Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.67. 233,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,810. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.56 and a fifty-two week high of $66.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.89.
The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
