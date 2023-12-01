Van Den Berg Management I Inc. Has $4.59 Million Stock Holdings in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. boosted its holdings in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the quarter. Earthstone Energy accounts for about 1.7% of Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Earthstone Energy worth $4,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Earthstone Energy by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,647,878 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,249 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Earthstone Energy by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,719,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,152,000 after purchasing an additional 724,110 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $43,570,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Earthstone Energy by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,436,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,709,000 after purchasing an additional 567,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Earthstone Energy by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,893,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,645,000 after purchasing an additional 206,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Earthstone Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Earthstone Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ESTE remained flat at $21.17 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 2.07. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.32 and a 52 week high of $22.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.46.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $475.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.68 million. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 25.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Earthstone Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.1446 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. Earthstone Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.88%.

Insider Transactions at Earthstone Energy

In related news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 51,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $1,047,674.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 356,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,185,386.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 20,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $444,730.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,342,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 51,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $1,047,674.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 356,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,185,386.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,834 shares of company stock worth $1,716,242. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Earthstone Energy, Inc, operates as an independent oil and gas company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin in West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend located in southern Gonzales County, Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.